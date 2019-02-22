Realty Income (O) to pay $0.23 on Mar 15, 2019; Last Week ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ASML Holding had 2 analyst reports since October 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. Santander upgraded ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. See ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Santander Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/10/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $240 New Target: $200 Downgrade

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) is expected to pay $0.23 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:O) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Realty Income Corp’s current price of $69.56 translates into 0.32% yield. Realty Income Corp’s dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Feb 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 3.38M shares traded or 50.28% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 19.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.75% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $182.53. About 712,688 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $77.64 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 26.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

