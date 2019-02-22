Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to pay $0.10 on Mar 29, 2019; Coatue Management Has Cut By $472.02 Million Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake

Coatue Management Llc decreased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 66.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 16.86M shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 8.49M shares with $241.68M value, down from 25.35M last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $23.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 13.94M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 59.11% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Mar 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:RRR) shareholders before Mar 13, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Red Rock Resorts Inc's current price of $28.78 translates into 0.35% yield. Red Rock Resorts Inc's dividend has Mar 14, 2019 as record date. Feb 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 415,140 shares traded. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has declined 25.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "All bets on: MGM and GVC to partner – Seeking Alpha" on July 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "An Update On Cobalt Blue – Seeking Alpha" published on August 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Tethys Oil Trades With A Low Historical P/E And Forward Earnings Estimates Are Significantly Higher – Seeking Alpha" on August 21, 2018.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Las Vegas activities and Native American management. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Coatue Management Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 403,211 shares to 1.54 million valued at $300.70 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) stake by 10,302 shares and now owns 12,188 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter had 8 analyst reports since October 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 26. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 23. Bank of America upgraded Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Friday, October 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Aegis Capital.