Regent Investment Management Has Boosted Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position By $373,800; Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped By $1.73 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 34.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 866 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 3,398 shares with $6.81M value, up from 2,532 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $795.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 22,987 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge

Regent Investment Management Llc increased Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) stake by 16.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Regent Investment Management Llc acquired 6,675 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)’s stock declined 0.62%. The Regent Investment Management Llc holds 46,439 shares with $2.63M value, up from 39,764 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals now has $717.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 78,180 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has declined 18.38% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) stake by 11,000 shares to 41,500 valued at $3.53M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Twitter Inc (Call) stake by 19,100 shares and now owns 57,600 shares. Facebook Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.27, from 2.44 in 2018Q2.