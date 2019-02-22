Researchers at Credit Suisse Reiterated their Hold rating for Hormel Foods (HRL). The Target Price per Share Given is $39; AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

They currently have a $39 PT on Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL). Credit Suisse’s target would suggest a potential downside of -6.43% from the company’s current stock price. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts note on Thursday, 21 February.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.62, from 1.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 50 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 39 sold and decreased holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 17.29 million shares, down from 17.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 14.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HRL’s profit will be $229.88 million for 24.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 217.37 million shares or 0.42% less from 218.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Peninsula Asset reported 94,859 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 32,377 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 517,949 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 53,842 shares. Sunbelt owns 10,066 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt accumulated 8,150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 1,407 were reported by M&R Cap Management Incorporated. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company holds 58,583 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.09% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 23,051 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 11,951 shares. Gradient Investments Llc has 180 shares.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel Foods missed Q1 estimates and reaffirms FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Friday: Newmont, Nike, Tesla – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BCE, Nektar Therapeutics, Hormel Foods, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MongoDB, and Regal Beloit â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.28 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.41 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 708,936 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 insider sales for $14.51 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $290,517 was sold by Marco Lori J. The insider Marconi Luis G sold $1.31M. The insider DAY THOMAS R sold $2.21 million. $109,087 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares were sold by Myers Kevin L. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by SHEEHAN JAMES N. $1.97M worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was sold by Brady Deanna T on Monday, September 17. 13,200 shares valued at $548,562 were sold by Forbes Glenn S on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $44 highest and $38 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is -1.15% below currents $41.68 stock price. Hormel Foods had 8 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 21. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Vertical Group. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 24 by Barclays Capital.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company has market cap of $567.84 million. The firm invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.73 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.09% invested in the company for 87,406 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Co Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 357,207 shares.

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AG Mortgage estimates BV fell 10% in Q4, up 2% in January – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Feb 18, 2019 – Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – GuruFocus.com” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Cameco, American Equity Investment Life Holding, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Mimecast, and Aldeyra Therapeutics with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions – Business Wire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/12: (CASM) (ELLI) (COTY) Higher; (BRS) (VRNS) (LABL) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 12, 2019.