Reviewing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5.34M 57.27 45.03M -0.96 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 70.69M 12.33 62.76M -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -843.26% -27.7% -26.4% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -88.78% -22.1% -13.9%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.04 beta.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 252.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 28.81% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 33.5% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 9.88% 2.85% -33.26% -43.15% -42.97% -43.15% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -5.58% -18.32% -20.27% -25.37% -32.09% -28.78%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.