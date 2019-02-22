Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s results

We are contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 62.30M 7.82 86.60M -0.93 0.00 Biogen Inc. 13.45B 4.70 4.43B 21.02 15.20

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -139.00% -41.5% -33% Biogen Inc. 32.94% 24.2% 12.9%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Biogen Inc. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. On the competitive side is, Biogen Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Biogen Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $16, with potential upside of 243.35%. Competitively Biogen Inc. has an average target price of $384.67, with potential upside of 19.77%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Biogen Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of Biogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.23% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Biogen Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -4.71% -11.73% -45.95% -52.58% -26.44% -12.13% Biogen Inc. -4.28% -3.64% -6.12% 4.16% -0.04% 0.27%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -12.13% weaker performance while Biogen Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Biogen Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.