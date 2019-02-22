Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 501.79 10.62M -0.93 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 451.24M 15.56 21.11M 0.07 1243.62

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -47.2% -38.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 4.68% 2.5% 1.2%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $121.57 average target price and a 57.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.37% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -6.02% -14.6% -20.68% -21.21% -32.37% -33.52% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.79% -20.91% -27.61% -13.46% 18.36% 10.59%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.