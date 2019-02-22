Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8.04M 66.29 50.51M -1.18 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.72M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. -628.23% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.1% -38.8%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16 and a Quick Ratio of 16. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and has 14.7 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40% and 88.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.95% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10.68% 12.26% -2.69% -21.59% 0% -25.65% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.55% 11.6% -17.9% -34.44% -40.4% -12.03%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.