Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|20.52M
|12.85
|3.73M
|0.36
|36.59
Demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-18.18%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
On the other side Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share. It’s dividend yield is 5.48%. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. does not offer a dividend.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.16% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 12.97% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-2.08%
|-4.52%
|-8.31%
|-10.94%
|-11.48%
|-11.27%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|1.48%
|2.53%
|-3.92%
|-4.56%
|-12.82%
|-12.17%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.