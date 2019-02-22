Reviewing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s results

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 20.52M 12.85 3.73M 0.36 36.59

Demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -18.18% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share. It’s dividend yield is 5.48%. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.16% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 12.97% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -2.08% -4.52% -8.31% -10.94% -11.48% -11.27% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.48% 2.53% -3.92% -4.56% -12.82% -12.17%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.