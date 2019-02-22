Reviewing Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)’s and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s results

As Restaurants businesses, Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants Corp. 161.20M 0.42 2.97M 1.05 20.89 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 11.68M 1.30 3.14M 0.12 10.43

In table 1 we can see Ark Restaurants Corp. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ark Restaurants Corp. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants Corp. 1.84% 12.1% 6% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 26.88% 54.7% 25.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants Corp.’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ark Restaurants Corp. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ark Restaurants Corp.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants Corp. dividend pay is $1 per share with 5.13% dividend yield annually. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ark Restaurants Corp. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 39.4% respectively. 45.57% are Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ark Restaurants Corp. -3.51% -2.14% -2.22% -15.42% -9.5% -18.61% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -9.09% -12.41% -6.25% 2.56% -19.73% -17.98%

For the past year Ark Restaurants Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. beats Ark Restaurants Corp.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.