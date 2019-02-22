Reviewing Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Properties Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 71.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.15% of Boston Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% of all REIT – Office companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Boston Properties Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 21.20% 10.60% 3.00% Industry Average 7.13% 7.24% 2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Boston Properties Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 572.35M 2.70B 37.22 Industry Average 48.99M 686.74M 89.49

Boston Properties Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.27 2.54

With consensus target price of $139, Boston Properties Inc. has a potential upside of 3.30%. The rivals have a potential upside of 36.96%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Boston Properties Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boston Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. -3.22% 2.62% -1.21% 3.82% 2.44% -2.35% Industry Average 1.28% 6.21% 11.21% 7.21% 10.61% 13.01%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc. had bearish trend while Boston Properties Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Properties Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.6. Competitively, Boston Properties Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.71 which is 29.16% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Boston Properties Inc. pay is $3.5 per share with a dividend yield of 2.61%. On the other side, 5.19% is the dividend yield of Boston Properties Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

Boston Properties Inc.’s peers beat Boston Properties Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.