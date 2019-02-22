Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.29M -0.42 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.50 69.68M -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -101.8% -59.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% 0% 0%

Roughly 11.8% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -3.54% -5.49% -27.36% -34.78% -25.37% -23.47% Fortress Biotech Inc. -5.5% 3.75% -9.29% -24.55% 0% -27.03%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.