Reviewing Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK)’s and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s results

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 198.71M 4.29 292.76M -4.57 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 34.35M 0.18 4.02M -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Carbon Black Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carbon Black Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. -147.33% 0% 0% Sonic Foundry Inc. -11.70% -233.8% -15.1%

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Sonic Foundry Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonic Foundry Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.4% and 13.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.7% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -6.57% -9.94% -36.24% -41.91% 0% -36.42% Sonic Foundry Inc. -6.67% -15.03% -28.41% -46.38% -60.75% -58.14%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.