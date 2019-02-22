Reviewing Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s results

Since Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 148.27M 5.26 30.27M 2.03 26.56 International Money Express Inc. 220.77M 1.80 15.22M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cass Information Systems Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 20.42% 12.6% 1.7% International Money Express Inc. -6.89% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Cass Information Systems Inc. pay is $0.9 per share with a dividend yield of 1.69%. No dividend is paid out by International Money Express Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.1% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares and 26.8% of International Money Express Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. -18.16% -4.46% -6.89% -0.39% 4.44% 11.36% International Money Express Inc. -4.37% -4.61% 15.55% 16.13% 17.66% 16.84%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has weaker performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats International Money Express Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.