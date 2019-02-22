Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 17.80M 11.31 22.51M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. -126.46% -65.1% -50.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.2% respectively. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 54.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -4.19% -33.88% -35.74% -56.13% -57.5% -54.29% Compugen Ltd. -7.23% -8.81% -19.75% -12.65% 28.4% 28.4%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -54.29% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 28.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.