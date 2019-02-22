Reviewing Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)’s and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s results

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 9.19M 0.90 31.52M -0.31 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited N/A 31.80 6.79M -0.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -342.98% -155.2% -97.2% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -50.1% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 172.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.72. Competitively, Lianluo Smart Limited’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lianluo Smart Limited are 3.7 and 2.8 respectively. Lianluo Smart Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 0.8%. About 31.75% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% 7.7% -20.41% -41.92% -88.46% -89.39% Lianluo Smart Limited 12.41% -5.38% 3.16% -10.93% 9.4% -7.04%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Summary

Lianluo Smart Limited beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.