Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 70.43M -3.11 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -80.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.69% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -15.38% -26.32% -25.78% -41.33% -61.01% -54.71% Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -54.71% weaker performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has 11.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.