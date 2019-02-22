Reviewing Civeo Corporation (CVEO)’s and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s results

As Business Services companies, Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 453.52M 0.96 165.61M -1.16 0.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 2.47M 25.78 5.09M -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Civeo Corporation and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation -36.52% -34.4% -17.1% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -206.07% 21% -176.2%

Risk & Volatility

Civeo Corporation’s current beta is 3.99 and it happens to be 299.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Civeo Corporation pay is $0.13 per share with a dividend yield of 4.89%. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Civeo Corporation and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Civeo Corporation’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 92.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Civeo Corporation and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 8.3% respectively. Civeo Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -1.78% -34.39% -49.54% -58.08% -24.2% -39.19% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -7.2% -23.32% -41.94% -45.56% 25.11% 29.97%

For the past year Civeo Corporation has -39.19% weaker performance while Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has 29.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Civeo Corporation beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.