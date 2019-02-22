Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

We are contrasting DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.47 0.00 XOMA Corporation 8.97M 13.80 11.23M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -126.2% XOMA Corporation -125.20% -257.7% -25.6%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s 164.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.64 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 49.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% -23% -17.98% -46.31% -43.23% -55.67% XOMA Corporation -1.86% 6.27% -14.09% -31.11% -55.68% -58.57%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.