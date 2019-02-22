Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 41.44M 7.19 205.74M -4.91 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 4.40M 47.15 2.80M -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. -496.48% -185.4% -41.9% Rafael Holdings Inc. -63.64% -15.6% -12.1%

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 50 Current Ratio and a 50 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Dermira Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 83.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.6% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.6% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -6.72% -13.36% 8.73% 10.62% -56.32% -61.06% Rafael Holdings Inc. 2.41% -2.41% -5.56% -13.27% 0% 73.47%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.