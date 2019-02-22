Reviewing Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES)’s and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s results

Since Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services LP 374.69M 0.18 12.69M 0.41 4.93 SilverCrest Metals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emerge Energy Services LP and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services LP 3.39% 21.5% 3.9% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Emerge Energy Services LP pay is $1.67 per share with a dividend yield of 72.61%. No dividend is paid out by SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emerge Energy Services LP and SilverCrest Metals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services LP 0 2 0 2.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emerge Energy Services LP has a 132.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.3% of Emerge Energy Services LP shares and 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Emerge Energy Services LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerge Energy Services LP -27.34% -23.48% -56.18% -74.2% -71.14% -71.91% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -1.12% -8.58% 5.6% 20.1% 143.49% 72.54%

For the past year Emerge Energy Services LP had bearish trend while SilverCrest Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Emerge Energy Services LP beats SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, processing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing. Emerge Energy Services GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Emerge Energy Services LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.