Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s results

Since Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 705.48M 4.60 100.12M 1.96 34.24 Intec Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.18M -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 14.19% 10.8% 9% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$70.25 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 40.62% respectively. About 3.5% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Intec Pharma Ltd. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -8.02% -3.69% 13.5% 26.97% 57.94% 44.18% Intec Pharma Ltd. 10.98% 30.61% 110.41% 72.58% 44.91% 49.13%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.