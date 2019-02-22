Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 709.23M 6.68 60.00M 0.20 78.72 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 709.23M 6.59 108.03M 0.39 41.07

In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. appears to has than Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than Empire State Realty OP L.P., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 8.46% 4.4% 1.3% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15.23% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. pay is $0.42 per share with a dividend yield of 2.7%. Meanwhile, Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s annual dividend is $0.42 per share and it also boasts of a 2.65% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 23.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 1.41% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -1.3% -2.2% -7.95% -6.77% -21.47% -22.16% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 1.96% -6.65% -2.48% -20.34% -16.07% -20.88%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has weaker performance than Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.