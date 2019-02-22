Reviewing Enel Generacion Chile S.A. (EOCC)’s and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (:)’s results

Both Enel Generacion Chile S.A. (NYSE:EOCC) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (:) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.80 10.40 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.82 21.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enel Generacion Chile S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Enel Generacion Chile S.A. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enel Generacion Chile S.A. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile S.A. 0.00% 16.8% 9.6% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generacion Chile S.A. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

$0.05 per share with a dividend yield of 0.33% is the annual dividend that Enel Generacion Chile S.A. pay. No dividend is paid out by Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of Enel Generacion Chile S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 60% are Enel Generacion Chile S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Generacion Chile S.A. 1.08% 0% -0.48% -13.3% -23.63% -30.47% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2.09% 3.63% 10.04% 19.67% 4.18% 8.22%

For the past year Enel Generacion Chile S.A. had bearish trend while Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transportation, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation, production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas; and investment, construction, and maintenance of public or private wharves and ports; production, transportation, and distribution of fuel; and provision project engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.