Reviewing EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)’s and Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 1.50B 3.49 241.73M 4.57 9.94 Antero Midstream Partners LP 1.03B 4.71 443.04M 1.49 18.20

Table 1 highlights EQM Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Antero Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EQM Midstream Partners LP. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Antero Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EQM Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 16.12% 12.2% 7% Antero Midstream Partners LP 43.01% 18.4% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners LP is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Antero Midstream Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Antero Midstream Partners LP has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Antero Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Dividends

EQM Midstream Partners LP pays out an annual dividend of $4.4 per share while its dividend yield is 10.22%. On the other side Antero Midstream Partners LP pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share. It’s dividend yield is 6.51%.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given EQM Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 6 3 2.33 Antero Midstream Partners LP 0 4 1 2.20

The consensus target price of EQM Midstream Partners LP is $53, with potential upside of 22.52%. Competitively the consensus target price of Antero Midstream Partners LP is $34, which is potential 31.53% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Antero Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than EQM Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.3% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares and 50.7% of Antero Midstream Partners LP shares. 31.09% are EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Antero Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -4.64% 4.99% -18.46% -23.41% -33.49% -37.82% Antero Midstream Partners LP -2.21% -4.92% -9.65% -13.47% -5.09% -6.85%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger decline than Antero Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners LP beats on 11 of the 17 factors EQM Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.