Reviewing First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s results

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Specialized companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar Inc. 1.89B 2.88 340.24M 0.63 68.81 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 750.90M 0.35 3.90M 0.48 13.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Solar Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Solar Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Solar Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar Inc. -18.00% -6.6% -4.9% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation -0.52% -139.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.35 beta indicates that First Solar Inc. is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of First Solar Inc. are 4.5 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2. First Solar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Solar Inc. and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

First Solar Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.73% and an $62.2 consensus target price. On the other hand, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s potential upside is 22.72% and its consensus target price is $9.4. Based on the data delivered earlier, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is looking more favorable than First Solar Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of First Solar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.9% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of First Solar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Solar Inc. -2.79% -2.17% -10.28% -16.62% -36.86% -36% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation -8.53% -22.71% -40.28% -42.19% -44.96% -36.38%

For the past year First Solar Inc. was less bearish than MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors First Solar Inc. beats MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition (UHD), high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The company also offers e-Compass sensors, digital hall sensors, and temperature and humidity sensors; and power management products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar mode transistors, power modules, AC-DC and DC-DC converters, LED drivers, solid state drives PMIC, and switching and linear regulators for liquid crystal display, LED, 3D and UHD televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as in industrial applications comprising power suppliers, LED lighting, and motor control. In addition, it offers foundry services to fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor companies and IDMs for the manufacture of display and LED drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors to consumer, computing, and industrial electronics OEMs; original design manufacturers; electronics manufacturing services companies; and subsystem designers. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg.