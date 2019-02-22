Reviewing Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)’s and WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)’s results

Since Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) and WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) are part of the Rental & Leasing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc Holdings Inc. 1.92B 0.61 250.10M 0.63 46.68 WillScot Corporation 614.39M 1.84 166.27M -5.85 0.00

Demonstrates Herc Holdings Inc. and WillScot Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Herc Holdings Inc. and WillScot Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc Holdings Inc. 13.03% 48.6% 6.8% WillScot Corporation -27.06% -38.3% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Herc Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival WillScot Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Herc Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WillScot Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Herc Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.9% of WillScot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Herc Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 55.6% of WillScot Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herc Holdings Inc. -17.69% -14.55% -42.01% -49.52% -52.04% -53.11% WillScot Corporation -12.77% -24.31% -29.71% 1.43% 4.98% -5.35%

For the past year Herc Holdings Inc. was more bearish than WillScot Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Herc Holdings Inc. beats WillScot Corporation.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, installation, lease units removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units; and offers remote workforce accommodation solutions. It serves customers in the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security, energy, industrial, natural resources, and other sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 100,000 modular space and portable storage units. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.