Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 1.88B 9.48 109.49M -0.52 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 18.89M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Incyte Corporation and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 5.82% -6.4% -4.6% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47.4% -34.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Incyte Corporation and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 4 2.44 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation has a -0.64% downside potential and an average target price of $82.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 42.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Incyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 1.82% -5.23% -4.36% -5.68% -31.01% -30.93% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.25% -13.63% -19.94% -26.09% -19.62% -24.11%

For the past year Incyte Corporation was more bearish than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.