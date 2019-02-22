Reviewing Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)’s and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)’s results

We are comparing Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 381.90M 6.17 121.62M 4.20 17.71 S&T Bancorp Inc. 268.62M 5.36 105.33M 2.89 13.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. S&T Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Independent Bank Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 31.85% 11.7% 1.4% S&T Bancorp Inc. 39.21% 9.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Corp.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, S&T Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Corp. pays out $1.52 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.8%. On the other side, $1.04 per share with a dividend yield of 2.49% for S&T Bancorp Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Independent Bank Corp. and S&T Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively S&T Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $54, with potential upside of 30.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Corp. and S&T Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 63.1%. 1% are Independent Bank Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. -7.55% -7.72% -19.02% -9.39% 5.17% 6.37% S&T Bancorp Inc. -6.41% -3.09% -15.65% -10.96% -1.25% -0.63%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. has 6.37% stronger performance while S&T Bancorp Inc. has -0.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats S&T Bancorp Inc.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.