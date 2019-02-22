Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

Since Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 14.2% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.