Reviewing Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI)’s and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry Inc. 2.50B 0.02 50.52M 0.76 1.05 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 73.15M 14.22 5.87M 0.02 206.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry Inc. 2.02% 13.3% 1.8% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 8.02% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. shares and 0% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares. About 31.36% of Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingold Jewelry Inc. -13.99% -19.61% -33.34% -39.4% -62.97% -60.4% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 3.34% 16.71% 13.95% -2.26% 1.88% -13.23%

For the past year Kingold Jewelry Inc. was more bearish than Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Kingold Jewelry Inc. beats Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.