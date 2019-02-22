Reviewing Limoneira Company (LMNR)’s and S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s results

Since Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) and S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) are part of the Farm Products industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira Company 129.39M 3.20 19.65M 0.63 34.12 S&W Seed Company 77.54M 1.21 5.25M 0.01 198.46

Table 1 demonstrates Limoneira Company and S&W Seed Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. S&W Seed Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Limoneira Company. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Limoneira Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Limoneira Company and S&W Seed Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira Company 15.19% 12.2% 5.5% S&W Seed Company -6.77% -3.4% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Limoneira Company has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, S&W Seed Company’s 154.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limoneira Company are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, S&W Seed Company has 1.7 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limoneira Company.

Dividends

Limoneira Company pays out a $0.25 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.08% dividend yield. S&W Seed Company does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Limoneira Company and S&W Seed Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira Company 0 0 1 3.00 S&W Seed Company 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 37.58% for Limoneira Company with consensus target price of $32. S&W Seed Company on the other hand boasts of a $4 consensus target price and a 41.34% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, S&W Seed Company is looking more favorable than Limoneira Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Limoneira Company and S&W Seed Company are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 72.6% respectively. Limoneira Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.8% are S&W Seed Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limoneira Company -11.52% -14.73% -35.78% -17.34% -3.61% -4.64% S&W Seed Company -6.18% -15.41% -18.1% -22.99% -20.62% -33.85%

For the past year Limoneira Company’s stock price has smaller decline than S&W Seed Company.

Summary

Limoneira Company beats on 12 of the 15 factors S&W Seed Company.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others. It has approximately 4,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura and Tulare Counties in California and in Yuma County, Arizona. The Other Agribusiness segment grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, olives, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,000 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and approximately 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment rents residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility consisting of a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.