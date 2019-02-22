Reviewing Masco Corporation (MAS)’s and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)’s results

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 8.36B 1.33 727.00M 1.96 15.31 Vulcan Materials Company 4.38B 3.42 517.84M 3.17 32.05

Table 1 highlights Masco Corporation and Vulcan Materials Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vulcan Materials Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Masco Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Masco Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 8.70% 0% 11.2% Vulcan Materials Company 11.82% 8.9% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.57 beta means Masco Corporation’s volatility is 57.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Vulcan Materials Company has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Masco Corporation are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Vulcan Materials Company’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Dividends

Masco Corporation pays out $0.45 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.19%. Vulcan Materials Company offers an annual dividend of $1.12 per share, bundled with 0.99% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Masco Corporation and Vulcan Materials Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Vulcan Materials Company 1 1 3 2.60

Masco Corporation’s average price target is $36.5, while its potential downside is -3.46%. Competitively Vulcan Materials Company has an average price target of $122.8, with potential upside of 8.31%. The results provided earlier shows that Vulcan Materials Company appears more favorable than Masco Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Masco Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Vulcan Materials Company are owned by institutional investors. Masco Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation -5.52% -4.92% -20.86% -22.66% -29.24% -31.86% Vulcan Materials Company -3.94% -7.01% -5.28% -22.05% -18.69% -20.9%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company has weaker performance than Masco Corporation

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats Masco Corporation on 12 of the 16 factors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.