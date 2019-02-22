Reviewing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. N/A 703.03 14.87M -0.16 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.71B 6.79 2.44B 18.46 20.46

Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -104.5% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.36% 25.9% 18.5%

Risk & Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $412.33 consensus price target and a -1.50% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.7% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.14% -15.72% 70.45% 26.5% -46.04% -35.34% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.27% 3.66% -4.42% 21.04% 1.07% 0.43%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.