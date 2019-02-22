Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 471.43M 1.35 33.68M -2.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merus N.V. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% -25.8% -11.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merus N.V. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $20.33, which is potential 51.94% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 37.08% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -6.85% -8.47% -8.51% -41.63% -8.29% -11.28%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.