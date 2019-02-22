Reviewing Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA)’s and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)’s results

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 97.38M 14.03 154.06M -2.01 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 5.29B 0.19 2.29M -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -158.20% -49.7% -37.9% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.04% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 151.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35. Competitively the average price target of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is $16.33, which is potential 21.32% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.95% -10.91% -50.76% -46.36% 4.03% -7.53% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -3.17% 1.28% -23.91% -41.49% -18.75% -25.31%

For the past year Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.