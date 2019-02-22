Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

This is a contrast between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc 1.45M 21.38 19.16M -0.12 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 9.42M 19.96 30.57M -1.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc -1,321.38% -355.9% -119.6% Molecular Templates Inc. -324.52% -38.6% -29.9%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.53 beta means Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s volatility is 153.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 215.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.15 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 70.8% respectively. About 12.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc -25.52% -41.38% -14.85% -39.79% -67.26% -59.69% Molecular Templates Inc. -15.73% -15.07% -3.98% -27.3% -38.53% -56.69%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc was more bearish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.