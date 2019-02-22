Reviewing Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)’s and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s results

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 23.86M 2.55 7.96M 0.31 7.89 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 36.80M 0.35 51.49M -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Network-1 Technologies Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 33.36% 13.5% 12.6% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -139.92% -3.6% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s 0.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 26.7 and 26.7. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Dividends

Network-1 Technologies Inc. dividend pay is $0.1 per share with 3.91% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out by China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Network-1 Technologies Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 15.6% and 10.8% respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. -3.95% -10.33% -11.64% -17.63% -2.8% 1.25% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -8.19% -2.31% -24.21% -6.6% -39.79% -33.26%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.