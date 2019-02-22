Reviewing NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s results

This is a contrast between NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 1.09B 2.70 25.21M 0.08 727.66 Dynatronics Corporation 66.04M 0.27 2.71M -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see NuVasive Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NuVasive Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 2.31% 3.1% 1.5% Dynatronics Corporation -4.10% -32.5% -7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta means NuVasive Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dynatronics Corporation’s 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynatronics Corporation are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. NuVasive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NuVasive Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 4 7 2.58 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

NuVasive Inc.’s consensus target price is $63.55, while its potential upside is 11.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NuVasive Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13%. NuVasive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35% of Dynatronics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -12.03% -3.83% -18.98% 5.68% -3.45% -4.21% Dynatronics Corporation 0.77% -8.39% -2.96% -11.06% 9.17% -9.15%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. was less bearish than Dynatronics Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Dynatronics Corporation.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.