Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|242.02M
|12.12
|14.48M
|0.97
|14.71
|Northern Trust Corporation
|5.97B
|3.40
|1.49B
|6.22
|14.19
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-5.98%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|24.96%
|15.3%
|1.1%
Dividends
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.84 per share which is subject to 5.8% dividend yield. Meanhile, Northern Trust Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.94 per share and 2.08% dividend yield.
Analyst Ratings
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|5
|4
|2.40
Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average target price of $112, with potential upside of 20.83%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 81.7%. Comparatively, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|3.8%
|4.87%
|-5.33%
|-4.5%
|-9.17%
|-7.97%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-11.12%
|-10.35%
|-17.12%
|-17.18%
|-9.37%
|-11.7%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bearish than Northern Trust Corporation.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 12 of the 15 factors.