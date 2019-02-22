Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 242.02M 12.12 14.48M 0.97 14.71 Northern Trust Corporation 5.97B 3.40 1.49B 6.22 14.19

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund -5.98% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 24.96% 15.3% 1.1%

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.84 per share which is subject to 5.8% dividend yield. Meanhile, Northern Trust Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.94 per share and 2.08% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 5 4 2.40

Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average target price of $112, with potential upside of 20.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 81.7%. Comparatively, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 3.8% 4.87% -5.33% -4.5% -9.17% -7.97% Northern Trust Corporation -11.12% -10.35% -17.12% -17.18% -9.37% -11.7%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bearish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 12 of the 15 factors.