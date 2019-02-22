Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33.65M 1.67 2.38M -3.91 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. N/A 0.00 24.67M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.07% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.2% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.06% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares. 0.4% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.39% are BioLineRx Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.69% -8.04% -26.49% 1.14% -47.22% -30.52% BioLineRx Ltd. -2.75% -10.11% -26.06% -29.64% -40.1% -39%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than BioLineRx Ltd.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.