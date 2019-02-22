Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 443.92M 0.92 8.00M -0.12 0.00 New Frontier Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. -1.80% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.25% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 70.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. -13.54% -24.59% -29.58% -27.76% -24.74% -25.84% New Frontier Corporation 0.31% 0.73% 0% 0% 0% 1.04%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -25.84% weaker performance while New Frontier Corporation has 1.04% stronger performance.

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.