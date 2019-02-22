Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|443.92M
|0.92
|8.00M
|-0.12
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and New Frontier Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|-1.80%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.25% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 70.67%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|-13.54%
|-24.59%
|-29.58%
|-27.76%
|-24.74%
|-25.84%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.31%
|0.73%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.04%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -25.84% weaker performance while New Frontier Corporation has 1.04% stronger performance.
Summary
New Frontier Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.