Reviewing Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

Since Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16.27M 24.00 55.62M -0.78 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -341.86% -73.7% -36.4% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 3 3 2.50

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.69% and an $6.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target is $20.6, while its potential upside is 158.47%. Based on the results delivered earlier, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 45.03%. 0.4% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.38% -22.64% -41.43% -50.63% -27.42% -27.06% DBV Technologies S.A. -7.55% -30.3% -37.31% -34.86% -34.24% -43.25%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.