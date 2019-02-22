Reviewing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53.96M 48.03 71.64M -2.64 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 6.06M 4.45 66.52M -1.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. -132.77% 68.2% -34.6% Advaxis Inc. -1,097.69% -165.2% -91.5%

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 24.3% respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.68% -16.44% -28.5% 59.68% 127.24% 110.31% Advaxis Inc. -9.76% -36.56% -61.31% -80% -87.02% -86.97%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.31% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -86.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.