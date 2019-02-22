Reviewing Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN)’s and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology Inc. 4.20M 5.49 5.24M 9.79 0.84 Daqo New Energy Corp. 374.57M 1.22 97.62M 8.99 2.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rubicon Technology Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp. Daqo New Energy Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Rubicon Technology Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Rubicon Technology Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Daqo New Energy Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rubicon Technology Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology Inc. -124.76% -15.5% -15% Daqo New Energy Corp. 26.06% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Rubicon Technology Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Daqo New Energy Corp. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

33.1 and 30.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubicon Technology Inc. Its rival Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Rubicon Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Rubicon Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.8% of Daqo New Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Rubicon Technology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 76.4% of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubicon Technology Inc. -4.07% 7.14% -9.93% 5.1% -2.23% 3.38% Daqo New Energy Corp. -3.83% -10.48% -19.69% -36.2% -45.96% -57.74%

For the past year Rubicon Technology Inc. has 3.38% stronger performance while Daqo New Energy Corp. has -57.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Daqo New Energy Corp. beats Rubicon Technology Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.