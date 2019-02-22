Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 1.38M 3.76 10.21M -16.04 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 198.71M 4.29 292.76M -4.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Safe-T Group Ltd and Carbon Black Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Safe-T Group Ltd and Carbon Black Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd -739.86% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. -147.33% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.28% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares and 46.4% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -5.71% -34% -55.96% 0% 0% -86.8% Carbon Black Inc. -6.57% -9.94% -36.24% -41.91% 0% -36.42%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd was more bearish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Carbon Black Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.