Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

This is a contrast between Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 70.69M 12.33 62.76M -0.69 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 2.90M 228.85 146.35M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -88.78% -22.1% -13.9% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -5,046.55% -98.6% -57.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.04 and its 204.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.81% and an $11 consensus target price. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 136.07% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.2% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -5.58% -18.32% -20.27% -25.37% -32.09% -28.78% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -3.81% -9.94% -14.07% -31.2% -38.41% -41.87%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.