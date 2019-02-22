Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 52.13M 2.42 17.66M -0.54 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 5.87M 26.49 192.60M -7.91 0.00

Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Surface Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. -33.88% 63.7% 15.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -3,281.09% -188% -94.3%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Surface Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 26.48% and its consensus target price is $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 14.85% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. 3.47% -3.46% -14.61% -41.42% 0% -37.28% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -4.56% -14.65% -38.27% -55.02% -56.94% -57.09%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was less bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.