Reviewing TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2334.35 150.48M -2.08 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 16.09M 19.89 95.17M -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -185% -127.1% Aduro BioTech Inc. -591.49% -49.5% -23.3%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 2.34 beta and it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Aduro BioTech Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 245.57% upside potential and an average target price of $16. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 148.14% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TG Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aduro BioTech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.2% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. 1.59% -5.36% -55.09% -62.35% -37.94% -37.56% Aduro BioTech Inc. 12.9% -34.12% -61.9% -57.89% -65.22% -62.67%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.