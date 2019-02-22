Reviewing The St. Joe Company (JOE)’s and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s results

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been rivals in the Real Estate Development for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The St. Joe Company 114.62M 8.55 70.94M 0.59 24.82 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 566.51M 2.17 71.06M 0.69 15.57

Demonstrates The St. Joe Company and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The St. Joe Company. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The St. Joe Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Summit Hotel Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The St. Joe Company 61.89% 12.9% 7.9% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 12.54% 5.7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

The St. Joe Company has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

On the other side Summit Hotel Properties Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. It’s dividend yield is 6.2%. No dividend is paid out for The St. Joe Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The St. Joe Company and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The St. Joe Company 0 0 0 0.00 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 17.52% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The St. Joe Company and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 0%. About 0.1% of The St. Joe Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The St. Joe Company -2.87% -6.54% -10.61% -18.15% -21.24% -19.28% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.68% -7.89% -20.03% -24.9% -28.4% -29.48%

For the past year The St. Joe Company has stronger performance than Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Summary

The St. Joe Company beats on 8 of the 14 factors Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.